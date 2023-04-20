Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $166.89

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.89.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

