Head-To-Head Contrast: Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) versus Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Canadian Tire pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rakuten Group pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 53.6%. Canadian Tire pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rakuten Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rakuten Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Tire and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 18.29 Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.18

This table compares Canadian Tire and Rakuten Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Tire and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Canadian Tire currently has a consensus target price of $205.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Canadian Tire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Tire is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Canadian Tire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Tire beats Rakuten Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum. The Financial segment is involved in operating subsidiaries of CTFS Holdings which provides s financial and other ancillary products and services, including issuing credit cards. The CT REIT segment includes owning, developing, and leasing income-producing commercial properties. The company was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money. The Mobile segment manages messaging and communication services and sale of mobile devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Mikitani on February 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

