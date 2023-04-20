Head-To-Head Analysis: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) vs. IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 14.37% 23.04% 12.81% IntelGenx Technologies -1,125.26% -863.97% -81.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 7.04 $521.48 million $2.23 50.16 IntelGenx Technologies $950,000.00 36.77 -$10.69 million ($0.08) -2.50

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and IntelGenx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than IntelGenx Technologies. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Horizon Therapeutics Public and IntelGenx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 3 0 2.27 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus target price of $111.42, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats IntelGenx Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

