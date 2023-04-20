Financial Contrast: MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MeaTech 3D and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danone 3 3 2 0 1.88

Danone has a consensus target price of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 333.65%. Given Danone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danone is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Danone N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Danone $29.15 billion 1.51 $1.01 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Danone beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

(Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.