Head to Head Comparison: American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) & Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and American Acquisition Opportunity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $709.94 million 1.76 $35.55 million $0.49 25.65 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine and American Acquisition Opportunity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.52%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine 7.14% 21.20% 8.68% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Summary

Digital Turbine beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F). The On Device Media segment is the legacy single reporting of Digital Turbine prior to the AdColony and Fyber acquisitions. This segment generates revenue from products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile apps and content media for device end-users. The App Media-AdColony segment provides a platform that allows mobile app publishers and developers to monetize their monthly active users via display, native, and video advertising. The App Media-Fyber segment consists of products and services to enable agencies, brands, and app developers to reach large audiences while achieving key performance indicators ranging from reach to frequency, cost-per-install, and return on ad spend. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

