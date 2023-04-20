Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $58.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.00 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

