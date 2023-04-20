Analyzing (RAMP) and The Competition

(NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 8,221 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 1 0 3.00 Competitors 4440 24020 30119 632 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 46.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $5.43 billion $572.64 million 24.94

‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 432.38% -42.54% -10.66%

Summary

competitors beat on 5 of the 9 factors compared.