Analyzing (RAMP) and The Competition

(NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 8,221 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Competitors
|4440
|24020
|30119
|632
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 46.04%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$5.43 billion
|$572.64 million
|24.94
‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .
Profitability
This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|432.38%
|-42.54%
|-10.66%
Summary
competitors beat on 5 of the 9 factors compared.