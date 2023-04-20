Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $33.22

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.58.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

