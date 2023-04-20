Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$14.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Enerflex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$983.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.62%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

