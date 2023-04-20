Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $108.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

