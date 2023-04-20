Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

Shares of CABGY opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

