Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Prysmian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

