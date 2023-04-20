Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Prysmian Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $21.10.
