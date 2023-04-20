Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $102.50

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

