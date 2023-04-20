Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.
Repsol Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of REPYY opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
