Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Shares of REPYY opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

