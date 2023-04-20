Berenberg Bank Lowers Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) to Sell

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.