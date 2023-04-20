Berenberg Bank Lowers Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) to Sell

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Mapfre Stock Performance
Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.26.
Mapfre Company Profile
