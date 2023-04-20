Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Hold

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

