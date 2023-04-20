Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Holcim Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

About Holcim

(Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.