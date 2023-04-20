StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.30. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.