StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.30. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

