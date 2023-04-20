Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

