Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Walt Disney Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

