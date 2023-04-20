Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $290.50 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

