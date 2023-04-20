StockNews.com Downgrades Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,178,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Federal Signal by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 50,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

