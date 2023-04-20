Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NYSE DIN opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

