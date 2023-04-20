CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:CX opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
