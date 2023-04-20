CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

