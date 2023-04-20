NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $355.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $279.31 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.