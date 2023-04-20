Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$57.54 and a 52 week high of C$86.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30. In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,881,897. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

