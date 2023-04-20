StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

