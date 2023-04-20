StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Power REIT stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.
Power REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.