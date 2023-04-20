Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

AXTA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

