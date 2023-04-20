Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raised by Analyst

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.78.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$75.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.30 and a 52 week high of C$78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.09.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.