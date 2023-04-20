Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTX stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

