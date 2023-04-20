Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$205.20.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$204.84 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.07 and a 52 week high of C$212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$190.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$186.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

