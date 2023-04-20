Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.71. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$5.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.