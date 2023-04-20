iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 94.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark raised their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$93.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$85.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.7204059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.