BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$130.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$130.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CP opened at C$107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.7266754 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

