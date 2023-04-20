BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$130.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$130.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.64.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CP opened at C$107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$111.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
