National Bankshares Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

