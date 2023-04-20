Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$9.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CSFB lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.72.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.5 %

HBM opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$493.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.