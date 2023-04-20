Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

ATCMF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

