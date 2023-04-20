Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

