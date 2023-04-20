Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Fagron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.
About Fagron
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.