Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.5 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

APYRF stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

