StockNews.com Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.70. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

