Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

