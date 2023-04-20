National Bank Financial Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
