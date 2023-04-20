CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $10.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CommScope by 48.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

