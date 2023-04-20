Investors Buy Large Volume of Catalent Put Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 2,087 put options.

Shares of CTLT opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

