Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $174.31

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.31.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $129.60 on Monday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

