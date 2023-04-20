Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $98.55

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

