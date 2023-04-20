Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

