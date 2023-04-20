Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $71.13

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of AFL opened at $66.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.4% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 728,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 42.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

