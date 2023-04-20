Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $99.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST opened at $88.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Post has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

