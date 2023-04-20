Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $99.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post
Post Stock Performance
NYSE POST opened at $88.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Post has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.