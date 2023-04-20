Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Price Target at $127.22

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.22.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LSI opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

