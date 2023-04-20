The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

